EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are investigating after one person died after a shooting late Sunday night.

EPD tells Eyewitness News they received a shots fired call just before midnight in the 800 block of Line Street.

Officers arrived on scene to find a victim with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where they died due to their injuries.

Multiple people are believed to be involved in this incident.

Police remained on scene Monday morning investigating the shooting.