WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road.

That area is southeast of Boonville.

An Eyewitness News crew on the scene said it appears the vehicle ended up in a ditch.

Ambulances were dispatched to the crash and at least one person was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.