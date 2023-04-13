Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)— The Owensboro Air Show teamed up with local high schools to host a STEM event.

The new air show event is geared toward hands-on education for students. Students were able to broaden their understanding of the aerospace industry. Students spent time at Midamerica Jet. There they heard from pilots and learned about different types of aircraft and aviation careers.

Lieutenant Colonel Penn Brown, one of the pilots who flew in the event, says the event is important for students looking for viable career paths.

“As a young man growing up here in Kentucky, if you had told me being a pilot was something I could do, you might as well have told me I could be an astronaut on Mars, right, it’s equally as unattainable, but when you are able to see the actual plane and touch the plane, talk to real people that are similar to you and grew up in someplace similar to you in your home state, all of a sudden those opportunities become more real.”