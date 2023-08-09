OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The 2023 school year has officially started for Owensboro and Daviess County schools. At Foust Elementary, students were greeted by state officials, teachers, and volunteers as they entered the hallways.

Rockets of all ages waved goodbye to parents and said hello to day one of the academic term.

“It’s just business as usual for us. I mean, we’ve been back full time for over 2 years now. So we’re just excited to have kids back,” said Jared Revlett, a spokesperson for Owensboro Public Schools.

The Daviess County Commissioner says, outside of education, Foust does a good job of creating a warm environment for students. He says the rockets were in good spirits this morning.

“Most of the kids here were so excited. You know, we had the music going, kids were dancing on the way in…just couldn’t wait to give you a high-five, but they were so excited about getting into school, said Chris Castlen.

Revlett says he understands the fears that come with the changes of a new academic year, but he and staff members are excited about students’ return.

“We’ve got, you know, kindergarteners coming in for the first time. We’ve got new students coming in from other areas for the first time. So, it’s just a great first day of school, and we’re glad to have all these kids back,” said Revlett.

Adaly Hester, a kindergarten student, is looking forward to one additional activity as she prepares to take on Foust for the first time ever.

“[I’m most excited to] eat lunch [at school today],” said Hester.

Over 400 young faces were welcomed Wednesday morning, preparing for their future to take off. Students arrived with a little bit of nerves but overall could anticipate a day of learning and catching up with friends.