OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Those living on the street in Owensboro no longer have to wait for below freezing temperatures to find a warm bed. The City of Owensboro and Daviess County Fiscal Court recently agreed to amend their White Flag Memorandum of Agreement to change the threshold temperature from 15 degrees to 32 degrees.

“We are already able to make an impact in the community, but this impact will change lives,” says Joddie Embry, a second shift staff member at the shelter.

Both governments plan to consider the updated agreement in their next meetings. The Daniel Pitino Shelter is serving as the designated White Flag Shelter until March 31 and offers meals to White Flag participants.

“It is great for those who don’t have anybody here and do not have a place to go. They can come here at night and not freeze,” Embry says.

Embry says he spend nights freezing on the streets during winter before getting a job at the shelter. Now he is able to offer a warm bed and and meals to other.

“I have experienced homelessness and addiction. By the grace of God, I am in an environment and situation to help,” he says.

The Owensboro Transit System offers free bus rides to the Pitino Shelter Monday through Friday. Riders need to tell the driver to take them there. The shelter is open from 6 am to 7 pm this week.