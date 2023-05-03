HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro announced the 2023 Live on the Banks series downtown along the riverfront in a press release Wednesday.

The outdoor concert series will showcase a variety of music groups from across the region to the Ohio riverfront every Saturday night from May 20 to Sept. 30.

“We are excited to be able to kick off another season of Live on the Banks,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events. “The series has continued to gain popularity over the years, making it a signature summer event in Owensboro that provides the community with live music throughout the weekend.”

Live on the Banks will take place at the Overlook Stage and the Allen Street Gazebo in Smothers Park from 7-9 p.m. every Saturday.