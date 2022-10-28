OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – That’s right, Owensboro is going to war…. against potholes!

The Owensboro Street Department will launch its yearly combat with potholes starting on Halloween and going through November 11. Officials say they need the community’s help with the battle.

They ask the public to report any and all potholes they see. Residents can report potholes three different ways, by calling CityAction at (270)-687-4444, emailing cityaction@owensboro.org or using the OnlyOwensboro app to report the pothole location.

Officials ask the public to be as specific as possible when reporting pothole, possibly referencing a street address or intersection. Reports say city crews will start repairing the potholes from November 14- 23 and will notify the proper officials of any other potholes that are on state-maintained or county streets.

The Owensboro Street Department says its goal is to have every pothole in the city identified and patched as quickly as possible.