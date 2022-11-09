OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – As November nears the end of its second week, many are looking for a way to honor the Veterans of our country for Veterans Day. Many cities and businesses are either closing for the day or giving out discounts and freebies to Veterans.

The city of Owensboro announced that it will be waiving public transit fees on November 11, for Veterans Day. They say this is their way of honoring those who fought for our country. Rides will be free of charge during regular transit hours of 6 a.m. – 7:35 p.m. and buses will run on their regular routes.

City officials say thank you to all past, present and future members of the military for their selfless service of our country.