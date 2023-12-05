OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The City Commission approves the addition of an outdoor pickle ball facility to Ben Hawes park. The vote means a partnership between the city of Owensboro and the River City Pickle Ball Club.

The club’s president says the current goal is to have 16 pickleball courts, including one championship-size court with stadium seating. He says the design will include lighted and fenced courts.

Officials say for every dollar the club raises, $2 dollars will be given in funding by the city. They say that amount is capped at $1 million. Since 2019, the club has grown from about 100 members to over 500.

“We’re at that point, where it’s very congested. It’s hard to get court times. It’s hard to get more people excited about pickleball, when the wait times are long. This should be a good way to provide that breathing room to the pickleball community but also entice some new players to start the sport,” says Alex Ross, the President of the River City Pickleball Club.



The club’s president says the organization will vote on Sunday to finalize the agreement.