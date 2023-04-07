HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Severe weather on April 5 left areas of Owensboro damaged. One business, Integrity Backyard Builds, lost a portion of a warehouse roof during the storm. Pieces of the roof were blown into neighboring businesses, however no additional damage occurred.

Rachel Mann, Creative Director with Integrity, says she was in her office next door when the storm moved through.

“I opened the door, and just in time to see the entire roof just leave our warehouse,” recalls Mann. “The whole thing is just gone. So, it was kind of scary, it was surreal. It took me about 3 seconds to process what I was looking at and then immediately had to run and alert the others.”

Crews worked to lay new framework for the roof just two days after the storm.