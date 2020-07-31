Owensboro carnival hosted despite pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Towne Square Mall parking lot, with families grabbing their first little bit of summer fun.



Signs are up reminding people to social distance and at the front gate, everyone is getting screened to make sure they don’t have a temperature and are wearing a mask.

“We’ve had to do a lot of changes to adapt to everything to make it work,” Debbie Green, co owner of the ride company, says. She continues to explain the local health department has added another thing to their list.



“Asking people for their signature with they are telephone number so we added that to it and they said we were going to go and follow the rules to make everybody feel confident,” Green explains.

The carnival is also posting a disclaimer saying people enter at their own risk and cannnot hold the carnival liable.

Green says rides are cleaned every two hours unless it’s a high touch area. But some people we talked to including kids said they’re worried.



“They didn’t really wipe down the seats once I got up to the rides,” Kimorah Davis explains. “And I didn’t really feel safe because I was like I don’t wanna catch the coronavirus.”

Green says the carnival is a few months late this year. Normally they’re here during the spring, around April.

(This story was originally published on July 30, 2020)