Owensboro Catholic students return to in person-learning

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — As thousand of students in Western Kentucky return to school Wednesday, they will do so from their home. But Owensboro Catholic Schools decided for students to return to class five days a week.

Students and staff will be required to wear a mask, but there will be breaks scheduled throughout the day to take them off.

Desks and students will be spread out in each classroom and dividers will be installed in between desks.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)