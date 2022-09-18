OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – As we enter the fall, people start getting ready for Halloween. Dugan Best Recreation Center, New Hope and Good Shepard are getting ready to celebrate by hosting their second annual Halloween Truck of Treats Carnival in the Park.

The event is available to people of all ages and will take place on October 29 from 3-5 p.m. There will be games, food, activities and drawings.

Reports say there will also be a Best Halloween Costume Contest. More information including how to enter your car into the trunk or treat can be found by calling (270)-687-8714.