HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host its July Rooster Booster Breakfast today at 7:30 a.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The cost of the event is $15 for Chamber Members with reservations, $20 for Members with no reservation, and $25 for non-members. Reservations include breakfast, served buffet style at the beginning of the event.

The Rooster Booster program will also feature speaker, Seema Sheth, with the Federal Reserve and include details about the upcoming Shop Owensboro Summer Edition.

“We are honored to welcome Ms. Sheth for her first visit to our Rooster Booster,” says Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Candace Brake. “We are looking forward to hearing her very timely message and sharing her expertise with the community.”

Seema Sheth is senior vice president and regional executive of the Louisville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Ms. Sheth became head of the Louisville Branch in December of 2021. The branch serves Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky.