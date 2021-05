FALLS OF ROUGH, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife confirms a 2-year-old Owensboro girl died after going missing in the Rough River at Falls of Rough in Grayson County.

The body was found on Friday around 7:30 p.m. Identity hasn’t been released, an autopsy is being scheduled.

