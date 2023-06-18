OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The church which houses the Unity Fellowship’s service in Owensboro is listed for sale for $1.2 million.

The fellowship placing the building on the market has left the members with a difficult decision: find a new building for worship or worship completely online and permanently end some of its social services.

“It’s been tough,” Unity Fellowship Trustee Daniel Gilliam-Veach said. “It’s been tough for a lot of us. Some of us, basically, are new to the building, per se… Some of the membership has been here all their lives.”

“So, it’s been a rough decision.”

Costs for the church staff to run its free soup kitchen and the thrift store on the property have led the staff to put it on the market.

If the church moves worship online, the move would threaten the hundreds of people who use the building to receive hot meals and counseling services.

“We would love to continue what we’re doing,” Gilliam-Veach said. “To be such a small church we feel like we’re able to assist the community and do a lot of things in the community that a lot of churches aren’t doing.”

Church officials say the most realistic option is selling the building and moving forward, but the decision to operate completely online or in a new space is unclear.

“If we had people who would consistently step forward and make donations to help offset the costs of operation and offset the utilities for the soup kitchen and thrift store, maybe we wouldn’t have to sell,” Gilliam-Veach said.

The church membership says the church is accepting and affirming to all, and to close to building would be like losing family.

Though in-person activities may end, the church itself will not.

It had previously hosted worship online both before and during the pandemic.

“We’re not closing up shop,” Gilliam-Veach said. “We’re still planning on being a viable church. It’s just not the sense that everybody knows church.”

Learn more about the church at unityfellowshipowb.com.