Owensboro Community Collaborative Task Force meets in Kendall Perkins Park

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Community Collaborative Task Force met on Tuesday at Kendall Perkins Park to discuss the future of the confederate statue in front of the Daviess County Courthouse and other issues.

Judge Executive Al Mattingly gave an update on where things stand on the statue after a judge granted a temporary restraining order preventing the statue from being moved off of courthouse grounds. Mattingly said that can’t do anything now, but he doesn’t think it will take long to reach a decision.

The group also talked about plans for a new oral history project and on what can be done to keep Kendall Perkins Park clean.