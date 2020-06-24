Owensboro community will discuss Confederate statue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro community members will meet to discuss a Confederate statue at Kentucky Wesleyan on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The educational meeting will center around the monument’s history, which will be one of the major talking points.

The Owensboro Human Relations Commission, the NCAAP, and the Higher Education Equity Coalition will sponsor the event.

