OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Convention Center is one of three facilities in the midwest being recognized by the Stellar Awards. The Owensboro Convention Center is the silver winner of best convention center in the mid-west.

The Stellar Awards are the meeting industry’s highest honor and recognizes those that consistently deliver quality service and innovation.

Nearly 10,000 votes were cast from around the world for 770 destinations, hotels and service providers nominated in 16 categories.

Jeff Esposito, the general manager of the Owensboro Convention Center, says their managing company shares ideas and works with other markets to provide the best facility.

“I think that helps us bring new and innovative ideas to Owensboro. If you look around, things that we do at this center [are] really kind of hitting above our weight class. I think that our guests, [and] staff really respond to those things,” said Esposito.

The Owensboro Convention Center is managed by the Oakview Group.

A total of 242 organizations, across 16 categories, were honored by the stellar awards.