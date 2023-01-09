OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Parks and Recreation reminds residents that spring break is just around the corner and registration for day camp will open on January 11.

Officials say the Spring Day Camp is for children between the ages of 5 and 12 at the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Administrative Center. 5-year-olds must be in kindergarten to attend.

The dates of the camp are April 3-7 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with early drop-off starting at 7 a.m. costing $2 a day per camper. The fee per camper is $85 and the deadline is March 17. The yearly registration fee is nonrefundable and is $55. It is paid once a year and covers spring day camp, summer day camp, fall break camp, holiday camp and the edge summer camp.

Officials say if your child is new to the day camp program but attends spring break camp 2023 then you can take advantage of the early registration for the summer day camp program.

All paperwork must be filled out and turned in at the time of registration including a current immunization record. Additionally, the rule form and anti-bully form must be signed by the camper.

More information can be found here or by calling (270)-687-8700.