OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – As the temperature dropped on Thursday night, Owensboro’s white flag went up.

Officials say the white flag is a signal that an overnight emergency shelter will be open and will not turn away any men, women or children.

The criteria for a white flag night to go up according to the National Weather Service is, 15 degrees or lower air temperature and or wind chill.

“The most important reason for having this service is that those that may be banned from shelters or have suspensions from shelters, lack of vacancy in shelters, or those that may live in a house with no electric or heat, so it’s very important to have this,” says Harry Pedigo the Executive Director of the Daniel Pitino Shelter.

The shelter is located at 501 Walnut Street.