HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Dee’s Diner in Owensboro took to Facebook reacting to an investigation after five suspects were arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Daviess County courtroom to a man waiting to stand trial.

The diner explained two of five suspects were on the diner’s staff.

The diner shared a statement on Facebook. The full statement reads:

We feel betrayed, heartbroken, & honestly humiliated after seeing some of the assumptions made on social media about Dee’s today. Why would anyone think their own family could do something like this?

We were totally unaware of this operation until the detectives arrived to our diner on Tuesday, August 15th, and informed us of the situation. Unfortunately, two of the suspects were on our staff. From our understanding, our food was tampered with at some point between packaging & placing the container in the bag for pick up. After reviewing the Point of Service system, it was revealed that our cashier did not take the order on our business phone line but that a server took the order on her personal cell phone and placed the pick up order into our POS system on her own, and the kitchen prepared the food following normal procedure. The additional details were provided to the detective, and under the direction of DCSO, we remained quiet while they could complete their end of the investigation. Detectives returned to question the involved staff members on Thursday, August 17th, which inevitably led to their arrest.

IN NO WAY does Dee’s condone these types of activities. Family or not, that behavior will not be tolerated and the 2 participants are no longer employed by Dee’s.

We are trying to run a business, provide for our families, and bring good food to our community. Like a lot of you, we are just trying to get by while doing the right thing. We hope you can understand that we did everything we could on our end to rectify the situation but we still have a long road ahead of us. Please keep us in your thoughts & prayers as we try to recover from this tremendous heartbreak.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office shared a statement of their own.

The DCSO would like to thank Dee’s Diner for their cooperation and assistance in our investigation. We would like to remind everyone that the investigation only involved a small number of employees and is in no way a reflection of the entire staff, owners, or the delicious food that has been dubbed one of Owensboro’s Best breakfast for years. To punish the innocent for the sins of a few is not the American way nor what this community is about. We would not be able to protect our community without the support of people and businesses in which we serve. Please stand with us in supporting Dee’s Diner.

All suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit trafficking in a controlled substance.

Dee’s Diner is also where the Owensboro Police Department holds their Coffee with a Cop event.