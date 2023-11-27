OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The city’s fire department and city officials held a groundbreaking for its upcoming fire training center, on Monday. The Owensboro Fire Department says the $30,000,000 project will be located on Daviess Street, behind the department’s temporary classroom building.

The facility will include a new classroom and training center on the south side of the lot, a burn room, and a four-story training tower.

The fire chief, James Howard, says the original building lasted about 50 years, before it was torn down to adapt to current training needs.

“We’ll be able to do live fire training and do hands-on evolutions that are very dynamic. Our firefighters can actually build some muscle memory going and doing live evolutions with real fire. That’s a very critical element to get that hands-on training. We’ll also be able to do technical rescue training with ropes, whether its from the front or within the building itself,” says Howard.

Officials say construction is expected to be completed by June of 2024.