OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A local group donated $15,000 to help combat homelessness and build a long-term housing facility in Owensboro.

Owensboro Women (Over 50) Living Socially donated the money to the Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign.

Last year, The Empowerment Academy announced its first Adopt-A-Room campaign kick-off to raise money for the project.

According to a news release, OWLS hosted several fundraisers including bingo, bake sales and selling Christmas decorations to sponsor a room.

“I learned of the Empowerment Academy through the OWLS group and took a tour of the facility. This home will be so beneficial to the youth of Owensboro,” said Barbara Wells. “I was so inspired to help this worthy endeavor that I set up a donation box at my monthly Bunco event.”

Construction is expected to be finished within six months of raising the remaining $400,000 needed to complete the project.

According to a news release, the facility will have eighteen bedrooms, six bathrooms, a teaching and learning kitchen, laundry rooms, study areas and a house parent suite.

The Empowerment Academy is a non-profit organization that empowers students to reach their educational potential by providing safe, long-term housing with access to basic necessities and life skills training.

The Empowerment Academy partners with local school districts to identify students who may not have access to a stable and safe place to live.

If you or your group would like a tour, email info@empowermentacademy.us or contact any board member.