OWENSBORO, Ky, (WEHT)- More than 100,000 people in the United States are on the kidney transplant list, waiting for a miracle.

One of those people is an Owensboro veteran.

Last year, there were more than 21,000 donor organs available for transplant.

Anthony Cobb, a Gulf War veteran, is in need of a kidney transplant, and he isn’t just waiting on a miracle; he’s actively searching for one.

Cobb has been on the transplant list for over two years.

“I’m doing dialysis about three times a week, and I hate every minute of it. But it’s keeping me alive.”

Now he’s spreading the word in hopes that he’ll get a phone call that could save his life.

“I’m not scared to die; I know where I’m going, but when you see your granddaughter being born, things like that, it opens up your eyes. So, when I found out I was eligible for a kidney transplant, I said, Okay, that’s what I need to do.”

Cobb served in the Gulf War and now spends a lot of his time with fellow veterans and friends at the American Legion.

“The guys here actually helped me come up with the money for the signs and the t-shirts. They didn’t have to do that, but they did.”

As Cobb continues to search for his miracle, he wants to urge people to think about becoming donors.

“I’m not the only one who needs a kidney. People are dying every day because they need transplants. There are people that have been on the list for years and never get a chance to keep living.”

To donate to Cobb you can scan the QR code in the featured image or visit the following link.