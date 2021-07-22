Owensboro Health experts take precautionary measures as COVID cases and hospitalizations rise

OWENSBORO, KY (WEHT)– Doctors at Owensboro Health are stressing to people that the pandemic is not over.

“It’s not over. We still have to take precautions,” Dr. Francis DuFrayne, chief medical officer at Owensboro Health.

DuFrayne said the hospital is noticing an uptick in hospitalizations with patients looking to recover from COVID.

“Our census was low. Nowhere near the peak where we had 50 to fifty five people in the hospital. We’ve noticed over the last ten days or so we’ve slowly increased,” Dr. DuFrayne said.

As a result, the infusion tent that once sat outside the ER area of the hospital’s campus has made a return. It’s on standby to help patients in need battling COVID.

“People who have COVID, and they meet certain criteria, based on age, symptoms, morbidities, we can give them an infusion of something called monoclonal antibodies and those have been shown to really reduce the length of the infection and number of symptoms,” Dr. DuFrayne said.

DuFrayne said they believe the Delta variant is playing a role in this uptick. While the hospital is taking its own precautionary measures, the public is asked to do the same.

“We’re really hoping that this is a mild, brief uptick and things will go back to normal. But I think it’s a reminder to people to continue to follow the guidelines and please get vaccinated,” DuFrayne said.