OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health has updated its masking policy to reflect the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

According to the updated policy, masking restrictions can be loosened in counties that have lower COVID-19 transmission rates. Locations that maintain high transmission rates will still require masking. Health officials say they will evaluate and update the masking policy on a weekly basis for all 9 of their locations using CDC data as the benchmark.

Counties rated red by the CDC will require masking at Owensboro Health facilities. Counties rated orange, yellow or blue will allow optional masking unless otherwise noted.

“Throughout the pandemic, Owensboro Health has closely followed federal and state guidelines to make key decisions and keep our communities safe,” said Chief Medical Officer Francis DuFrayne, M.D. “Recently, CDC gave health systems more flexibility to adjust their masking requirements in counties where the transmission rates are not considered high.”

Owensboro Health says the official masking guidelines will be updated on the website.