OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — For the first time in a year, Owensboro Health says they are implementing a masking mandate for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. The mask mandate is issued for eight counties: Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Logan, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, and Perry (IN).

Owensboro Health says they review the Covid masking policy based on a rolling average.

“On Monday, we look back at the last seven days. If we’ve had more than 20 Covid admissions, whether you’re really symptomatic from Covid or not, then for the next week we go into masking,” says Francis DuFrayne, Owensboro Health Chief Medical Officer.

The mandate is based on a 20 to 100,000 positive cases ratio and applies to areas where staff are exposed to patients. Officials say they are currently seeing a 7 day average of 22.7 cases and cannot rely on community numbers.

“Covid could be really high in the community but patients aren’t being admitted to the hospital,” says DuFrayne.

Springs Urgent Care says, although they haven’t issued a Covid-19 mask mandate for their facility, they’ve seen an increase in Covid cases over the past 2 weeks.

“People are staying inside more and also due to the holiday season. You know, we had an extended weekend where people are doing a lot of gatherings…Right now, some of it seems like a common cold. Some people have muscle aches [and] fevers. People don’t seem to be getting as sick with this Covid that is going around right now,” says Randy Seidehamel, a Springs Urgent Care Physician Associate.

Springs Urgent care says if numbers double or the severity level increases they might have to move in the same direction of protocols.

“We’re probably seeing 10 to 15 Covid cases a day here, but if it [increased to] 25-30, I would ask the staff to wear masks and the patients coming in,” says Seidehamel.

Leaders say wash your hands and be aware of your surroundings.