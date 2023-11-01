HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro Health and Kentucky Cancer Program are hosting a series of Love Your Lungs events across the health system during the month of November. These informative events will feature resources from preventive education and tobacco cessation to information about cancer care services and more.

The event will kick off on November 6 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. Love Your Lungs will then visit Greenville and the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on November 7, and finally will wrap up at Owensboro Health regional Hospital in Owensboro on November 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Medical Office Building entrance.

Each event will feature an educational inflatable lung display, which will show attendees what COVID-19, cancer, pneumonia and bronchitis do to the lungs. Attendees will also get a first-hand look at the new ion technology for robotic bronchoscopy at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital event. Along with the Ion Robot demonstration, Owensboro Health will have respiratory therapists on site, as well as tobacco treatment specialists, to discuss smoking cessations. Visitors can get oxygen screenings, radon testing kits, COPD information, a cancer screening checklist, giveaways and more.

The public is invited to attend these free events to learn more about keeping their lungs healthy, and in addition to the Love Your Lung events, National Lung Screening Day will take place on November 11 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.