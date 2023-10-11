OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Forbes has named Owensboro Health one of America’s “best-in-state” employers. Owensboro Health is rated among the top 10 employers for Kentucky.

Officials say Forbes utilized 2.1 million recommendations across the U.S. from people working for companies with more than 500 employees.

Working conditions, diversity, salary, the potential for development, and company image were all taken into consideration.

Mark Marsh, the president of the health care facility, attributes the recognition to maintaining trust with his employees.

“A lot of listening. I use the word inclusion. So, we do a lot of transparency. I think high visibility,” says Marsh. “We know all industries have gone through a lot of change here recently. So, I think being out there, being transparent and just building trust with your team members.”

Owensboro Health currently has 4,500 employees and predicts to create 1000 new job opportunities, in the next 2 years.