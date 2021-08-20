Owensboro HydroFair race named after Scott Pierce

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– The Owensboro HydroFair is kicking off with teams testing their boats. Crews already started setting up at English Park. City officials announced this year’s race will be called the Scott Pierce Memorial Race.

This year’s race is named after the long-time hydro boat racer who passed away last year.

“Every single team that comes, when they first get here, they look at the riverfront, they look at smothers park, they look at the pit area at English Park, they say, ‘wow!’ we race all over North America, we have never raced at a city that is like this,” said Randy Lientz, race director for American Hydroplane Events.

The Owensboro HydroFair was supposed to be held last year but was moved to this year because of the pandemic. About 60 teams are expected to compete this Saturday and Sunday.