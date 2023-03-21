EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An ordinance that would have allowed indoor smoking in Owensboro was defeated on Tuesday.

The ordinance fell through because doctors and healthcare workers spoke out against the potential change. Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson spoke on the challenges of dealing with public health and economic growth.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to balance economic development with public health. That being said, there was no support to change it, so we just “postponed it indefinitely.”

think they called it.”

A $20 million project called the New Ellis Entertainment is being built on a section of the former Town Square Mall in Owensboro is expected to open next spring.