OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Emergency Management has issued a White Flag event from Thursday to Monday.

This event signals the opening of an overnight emergency shelter that will be open to all men, women and children.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter will be available from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. unless beds are available at another shelter. Daytime sheltering will also be available. The shelter is located at 501 Walnut Street.

There will be meals available at the shelter during normal meal hours.

Monday through Friday on White Flag nights, Owensboro Transit System will provide free bus transportation to the Daniel Pitino shelter between the hours of 4 to 6 p.m. Inform the bus driver you are going to the White Flag shelter.

On Saturday and Sunday, contact the Daniel Pitino shelter at (270)-688-9000 for assistance with transportation.