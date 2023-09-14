HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says detectives began an investigation on September 14 into reports of a juvenile that was alleged to be in possession of firearms.

Based on information provided by the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, the detectives conducted a search of a residence in the 700 block of East 5th Street in Owensboro. Authorities say that detectives found a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine, ammunition, suspected marijuana, THC vaping devices, pipes and other drug paraphernalia in the juvenile’s bedroom.

At this time, police say there is no evidence that the juvenile had taken any firearms on school properties. The juvenile is currently being held in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:

Possession of Marijuana (Firearm Enhancement)

Possession of Handgun by a Minor, 1st Offense

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Firearm Enhancement)

The investigation is ongoing and police say additional arrests are expected. Any questions should be directed to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.