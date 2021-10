In a photo from Thursday, April 23, 2015, a pothole is patched on Michigan Ave., in Detroit. Drivers in the state that put the world on wheels are flat-out embarrassed by the state of their roads, and some are even scared. Voters will decide May 5 whether to put $1.2 billion more per year toward the roads and bridges in Michigan, which spends less on highway infrastructure, per capita, than any state but Georgia. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Street Department announced a “War on Potholes” initiative before the weather gets too cold.

The project will run from October 25 to November 5.

The public is being asked to call 270-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org to report potholes.

City crews will patch potholes starting on November 8 through November 19.