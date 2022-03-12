Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) The impact of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to make waves across the globe.

In Owensboro, the city is showing their support by lighting the bridge in Ukraine’s flag colors. The community bundled up and lifted Ukraine up in prayer.

Tonight’s vigil was organized by Iryna Tincher and held in Smothers Park.

“It just opened my heart and makes me appreciate a lot more people in my life,” she said.

She calls Ukraine her home and says she does not consider it a war anymore. She calls it genocide.

“They are not just fighting to fight, they are killing civilian people, they are killing woman and kids, they bombarding hospitals, churches, and warehouses where people get food,” she said.

They are facing starvation. After days of this, Tincher says Ukrainians are accepting the fact that Russia is coming.

“Within 5 to 7 days people will give up and say they want to be with Russia. And we’re going to like Russia because they are hungry and are facing starvation,” she said.

Tincher’s friends Maria Johnson and Demitry are both from Russia. They say the images coming from Ukraine are horrible and heartbreaking.

“It’s devesting. We are so sad and mad about everything going on. And I don’t agree with what Russia started with Ukraine,” said Maria.

“I would say most Russians do not want this war. It’s a war of one person and the world needs to stop it,” said Demitry.

One way Americans can support their Ukrainian brothers and sisters is lifting them up in prayer.