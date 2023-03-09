HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday in connection to a shooting that happened last month on West 5th Street.

According to a press release, OPD was dispatched to the 2500 block of West 5th Street for a single vehicle crash on February 25. When officers arrived on scene, they found someone inside the vehicle had been shot.

Officers received another call to the 2400 block of West 3rd Street in response to another report of a person being shot.

Officers speculate that both victims were in the same vehicle at the time they were shot near West 5th Street. Both victims were transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 7, police arrested 23-year-old Timothy Hinton of Owensboro on an Assault Charge. Hinton was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.