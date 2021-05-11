Owensboro man allegedly offered two separate women a ride, then assaulted them

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Police have arrested a suspect in two separate incidents of sexual assault occurring in Owensboro parks.

Shawn Moore, 46, of Owensboro allegedly forced a female passenger at gunpoint to perform sex acts on him after picking her up on April 15. The victim said that she was offered a ride home by Moore, who instead drove her to Panther Creek Park.

Moore was arrested on May 6 after a similar incident happened the night before in the Ben Hawes Park area. After he was arrested, he was also identified as a suspect in the April assault.

Moore is being charged with unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping of an adult as well as multiple sexual assault-related charges.