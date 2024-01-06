OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The mayoral race in Owensboro continues to gain momentum, with one mayor fighting to keep his seat, and a former mayor fighting to get it back.

Former mayor Ron Payne announced his bid to run for city mayor on Friday. Tom Watson, the current mayor, announced his bid in December. Watson served as mayor between 2005 and 2008. During this time, he says he worked hard to get Owensboro in a good financial spot before Ron Payne took over as mayor.

“I left him a big pile of money. Senator McConnell sent me $15 million from the transportation budget and said work on your water front,” Watson says.

When elected to serve as mayor again in 2016, Watson says he was greeted with a pile of debt.

“He likes to spend money but he won’t stick around to say how to pay for it. He did do good things with the Convention Center. And we were in a lot of debt. But you should stay and reduce that debt for the next person. Don’t just walk off and let someone else pay for it,” Mayor Watson says.

Payne says there was enough money to make the improvements. In a statement to Eyewitness News, he says “We increased our insurance tax to pay for the downtown projects. He does not know what it is talking about.”

Payne also says he was disappointed that Watson could not work out a deal to bring Churchill Downs Ellis Park extension to Owensboro. Watson says the deal breaker was the city’s smoking ordinance.

“The tough part- they did not come and tell their story. We found out later that there is a big non-smoking part in the middle and two smoking sections at the very top. That was never shared with us, it may have made a difference,” says Watson.

Eyewitness News reached out to Churchill Downs. We are waiting to hear back.

Regardless of their differences, Watson says he is looking forward to being back on the campaign trail, and working on a major road project with Indiana.

“The community has been working on the MidStates Corridor, for over 50 years. And Indiana finally decided the route that it is going to take, so that gives us the opportunity to meet them,” Watson says.

The Mid-States Corridor will begin at SR 66 near the William H. Natcher Bridge crossing the Ohio River at Rockport, continue generally through the Huntingburg and Jasper area and extend north to connect to Interstate 69.

Sharon Castle, Titus Willis, and Pamela Smith-Wright are also running for mayor.