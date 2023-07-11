HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A popular Owensboro art camp has returned for a 19th season. Hosted each year by the Museum of Fine Art, this year’s camp focuses on art made out of plexiglass. Children were able to make “flexi-plexi” items, such as stained glass, canes, and table sculptures.

The free classes were taught by Owensboro artist Rex Robinson, giving children a hands-on learning experience. Officials with the museum say this free camp is vital in continuing education during the Summer months.

“It allows the kids to express themselves, it teaches them to create. It allows them to experience the fine arts in a really first class environment,” says Jason Hayden, the museum’s Assistant Director. The museum’s Board Chairman Dr. Jim Naas adds, “We want to continue to prepare people to to be the next leaders of the cultural infrastructure in Owensboro and our region.”

The camp runs through Friday July 14. Hayden says there is a waitlist, however cancellations do occur each year. He says if you are interested in signing your child up for the waitlist, you can contact the museum directly by calling 270-685-3181, or by contacting them via social media.