OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Commission approved a resolution naming Owensboro as the “Quintessential Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”

Officials say the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum hopes to drive tourism and create economic development activity.

Owensboro will host the 20th annual ROMP music festival in June, which features several bluegrass artists and draws thousands of people to Yellow Creek Park.

According to the recently passes resolution, the art Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro is the only cultural center in the world dedicated solely to bluegrass music.