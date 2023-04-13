HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Larry Vanover, an Owensboro native and umpire for Major League Baseball, is currently in a hospital after being struck in the head by a misplaced throw during a game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

Vanover did not lose consciousness after being hit, but he was taken to a Cleveland area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Larry Vanover has been an MLB umpire on and off since 1991.

For an umpire, Vanover has some pretty noteworthy accomplishments and moments. In 1999, Vanover was one of the 22 umpires to walk out during the 1999 Major League Umpires Association mass resignation.

He went to get his job back during the 2002 season and has gone on to umpire All Star games, the World Baseball Classic, and the 2016 World Series. Vanover was also the home plate umpire for Derke Jeter’s last game.

Vanover will not umpire his scheduled game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night.

Vanover will not be able to return until he is cleared by the MLB medical staff.