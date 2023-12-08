OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Tri-State gets to claim a new Gold medalist! In Thailand, Tri-State native, Kaidhyn Stockdale, has scored 3 Gold medals while representing the U.S. in the World Ability Games.

The first two medals are for shotput and discus.

Officials say he won the shotput with a distance of 9.53 meters and threw almost 36 meters for discus.

The former Apollo High School track athlete is one of 22 athletes competing for the U.S. in Thailand.

On Thursday night, Stockdale competed in Javelin and took Gold, with a distance of 26.46 meters.