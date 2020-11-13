Owensboro native’s work featured on ‘The Mandalorian’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The biggest show on Disney+ is in its second season. If you look close enough, you’ll see the handiwork of an Owensboro native.

Caitlin Osborne works as a special effects makeup artist and fabricator in California, but before the move out west she grew up in Owensboro.

One of Caitlin’s most recent works is front and center on the current season of The Mandalorian.

If you haven’t seen the first few episodes of Season 2, spoilers are ahead.

In episode 2, the Child, or Baby Yoda as many are calling him, is obsessed with a group of eggs that appear on the Mandalorian’s ship.

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 episode titled “Chapter 10”

Caitlin helped create those eggs. Her work with Quantam Creation FX, allowed her to work alongside Nick Reisinger. He came up with the design for the eggs featured in Season 2.

While it’s exciting to see her work on such a big show, it’s actually not the first time her work has been in the Star Wars series.

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 episode titled “Chapter 10”

“I did Season 1 Episode 2 as well. I worked on the mudhorn Eggs. I fabricated that and I also helped fabricate the fur for a section of the actual mudhorn, where he pulls his dagger out. They needed a practical piece for that. I got to lay the hair and do all that.”

“They were like, ‘Hey, we need this help for this Star Wars thing,’ and, of course I jumped. Of course. I had to.”

After graduating from Apollo High School, Caitlin attended the University of Kentucky where she majored in Biology. Rather than going the medical route, Caitlin’s next academic move was to Pennsylvania and Tom Savini’s Special Make-Up Effects Program. After finishing her program there she packed up for California in hopes of making her mark on movies and television.

Caitlin said she took any job she could in her field to get her foot in the door. Often times, she would catch people on their breaks to show off the work she had been doing in her spare time.

After seeing some of Caitlin’s creations, her hard work was noticed, and it began to pay off.

“I was kind of like Hey, I’ve got some chops too and I’d love to help. I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to work on some jobs. Captain Marvel was one of the first things I got to work on. The Skrull boots, the purple leather boots for that movie. It was really cool.”

Caitlin’s work has also been featured in Jumanji: Next Level. She’s also expecting some creations to be seen in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds’ movie “Free Guy”.

Caitlin says her inspiration came from curiosity. Movies like Iron Man caused Caitlin to wonder what she could make with things around her Owensboro home.

Years later, Caitlin’s creativity and hard working attitude have her living her dream.

As for what project you’ll see her work in next, she’s not entirely sure. It’s another reason to stick around and watch those names in the credits.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)