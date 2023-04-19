Give your lawn a boost this fall with nitrogen, potassium or phosphate fertilizer to ensure a strong root system and lush grass next spring.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Neighborhood Alliances are searching for the “Nicest Lawn in the Neighborhood.” It doesn’t matter if you have a yard full of wildflowers and quirky décor or lush, green grass with the lines of a golf course. As long as you take pride in your lawn, they want to see it!

If you think your lawn has what it takes to win the “Nicest Lawn in the Neighborhood” title, visit the City of Owensboro’s website between May 1 and May 15 to submit your nomination. One winner from each of the 12 Neighborhood Alliances in the city will be chosen as finalists. Those finalists will then move to a public vote on the Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Facebook page to compete for the grand prize.

Public voting will take place from May 29 – June 5, and the winner will be announced June 12. Each of the 12 finalists will receive a $100 gift card to Integrity Nursery & Outdoor Living, and the Grand Prize winner will receive a $500 gift card.

To be eligible, residents must be 18 years or older and live within the city limits of Owensboro.

For more information about the contest, or to learn more about how to get involved with your Neighborhood Alliance, call Adrienne Carrico at (270) 687-8561 or email adrienne.carrico@owensboro.org. You can also click here to learn more.