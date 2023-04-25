HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Owensboro is mourning the loss of City Commissioner Larry Maglinger.

The Owensboro Board of Commissioners issued this collective statement following his passing, “Commissioner Maglinger was a dedicated public servant, colleague and friend who cared deeply for this community. His leadership and friendship will be greatly missed.”

Commissioner Maglinger began his first term on the Owensboro Board of Commissioners in 2019. Maglinger received the highest number of votes with earned him the designation of Mayor Pro Tem, a role in which he served for both his first and second terms. Commissioner was now serving in his third term serving the citizens of Owensboro.

In honor of Maglinger, Owensboro city flags will be lowered to half-staff until the day after his funeral services.