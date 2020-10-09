Owensboro Parks and Recreation announces closures amid COVID-19 red zone status

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro Park and Recreation announced a set of facility closures amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases that put Daviess County in the “red zone.” The facilities will be effectively closed until at least October 18 and the situation will be re-evaluated October 19.
Closed facilities
|Facility
|Notes
|Edge Ice Center
|No public sessions, ice skating lessons, private rentals, drop-in
hockey and drop-in figure skating
|Dugan Best Recreation Center
|No open hours or rentals
|Fall Adult Softball League
|Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park
|Fall Adult Volleyball League
|Owensboro Parks and Recreation Administrative
Center
The KHSAA youth sports guidelines recommends no practice or contest be held during the seven-day period where the COVID-19 incidence rate is in the red zone. All sports organizations that are under contract or agreement to use city facilities are required to follow these guidelines and will not play or practice through October 18.
Affected organizations
- Western Cal Ripken Fall Baseball League
- Eastern Cal Ripken Fall Baseball League
- United Soccer, Thompson Berry Park
- Owensboro Catholic High Soccer, Thompson Berry Park
- Owensboro Daviess County Youth Football, Waymond Morris Football Complex
- Owensboro Youth Hockey, Edge Ice Center
- Owensboro Figure Skating Club, Edge Ice Center
Outdoor parks, playgrounds, golf courses and sports areas including tennis courts and pickleball courts will remain open.
(This story was originally published on Oct. 9, 2020)
