Owensboro Parks and Recreation announces closures amid COVID-19 red zone status

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro Park and Recreation announced a set of facility closures amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases that put Daviess County in the “red zone.” The facilities will be effectively closed until at least October 18 and the situation will be re-evaluated October 19.

Closed facilities

Facility Notes Edge Ice Center No public sessions, ice skating lessons, private rentals, drop-in

hockey and drop-in figure skating Dugan Best Recreation Center No open hours or rentals Fall Adult Softball League Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park Fall Adult Volleyball League Owensboro Parks and Recreation Administrative

Center

The KHSAA youth sports guidelines recommends no practice or contest be held during the seven-day period where the COVID-19 incidence rate is in the red zone. All sports organizations that are under contract or agreement to use city facilities are required to follow these guidelines and will not play or practice through October 18.

Affected organizations

Western Cal Ripken Fall Baseball League

Eastern Cal Ripken Fall Baseball League

United Soccer, Thompson Berry Park

Owensboro Catholic High Soccer, Thompson Berry Park

Owensboro Daviess County Youth Football, Waymond Morris Football Complex

Owensboro Youth Hockey, Edge Ice Center

Owensboro Figure Skating Club, Edge Ice Center

Outdoor parks, playgrounds, golf courses and sports areas including tennis courts and pickleball courts will remain open.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 9, 2020)