Owensboro Parks and Recreation announces closures amid COVID-19 red zone status

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro Park and Recreation announced a set of facility closures amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases that put Daviess County in the “red zone.” The facilities will be effectively closed until at least October 18 and the situation will be re-evaluated October 19.

Closed facilities

FacilityNotes
Edge Ice CenterNo public sessions, ice skating lessons, private rentals, drop-in
hockey and drop-in figure skating
Dugan Best Recreation CenterNo open hours or rentals
Fall Adult Softball LeagueKentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park
Fall Adult Volleyball LeagueOwensboro Parks and Recreation Administrative
Center

The KHSAA youth sports guidelines recommends no practice or contest be held during the seven-day period where the COVID-19 incidence rate is in the red zone. All sports organizations that are under contract or agreement to use city facilities are required to follow these guidelines and will not play or practice through October 18.

Affected organizations

  • Western Cal Ripken Fall Baseball League
  • Eastern Cal Ripken Fall Baseball League
  • United Soccer, Thompson Berry Park
  • Owensboro Catholic High Soccer, Thompson Berry Park
  • Owensboro Daviess County Youth Football, Waymond Morris Football Complex
  • Owensboro Youth Hockey, Edge Ice Center
  • Owensboro Figure Skating Club, Edge Ice Center

Outdoor parks, playgrounds, golf courses and sports areas including tennis courts and pickleball courts will remain open.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 9, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

