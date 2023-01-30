OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A brand-new large-scale car show is driving into Owensboro this summer.

Officials say the Bluegrass Legends Experience will showcase in Moreland Park on August 19 and 20. The weekend will be full of action including musical performances, an indoor exposition and vendor show, a large food truck rally, a swap meet to find car parts and a beer garden.

“Growing up with a dad that was a true car enthusiast, owning several Corvettes, he volunteered at Street Legends. It is special to me to be able to share that enthusiasm with a brand-new car show experience, as well as the opportunity to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Janie Rhoades, Bluegrass Legends Experience organizer.

Reports say there will be custom cars displayed at the waterfront with a special Legends guest for music on the Ruoff Party Pier. Drivers will also be given the option to take their cars out to Windy Hollow Dragway for a test run on the dragstrip from 6 to 11 p.m.

“If you love cars, then you’ll love the Saturday events complete with an indoor exposition including craft/retail car vendors inside the Owensboro SportsCenter. Grab a bite at one of over 30 food trucks we will have on hand at Moreland Park. On Saturday night, head out to Windy Hollow Dragstrip for 1/8thmile racing under the direction of the WDRA sanctioning body,” added Jimmy Allyn, Bluegrass Legends Experience Co-organizer.

More information can be found here or by calling Fran Marseille at (310)-738-0340.