OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The city of Owensboro has officially voted in favor of the personal property tax to decrease. It was announced in a meeting with the Owensboro City Commission.

This means a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $264 in property tax.

The vehicle tax rate and real estate tax remains the same.

The final rate for personal property tax dropped by 52 cents.

“So for two categories for property and vehicles the rates remain the same. While the third category of personal property the rate will actually decrease,” said Nate Pagan, Owensboro’s city manager.

The decrease marks the second consecutive decrease the commission has approved, since its original drop in 2022.