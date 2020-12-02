Owensboro Police arrest man accused in stabbing inside vehicle

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital with multiple wounds.

OPD said at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday officers responded a medical call in the parking lot of the police station.

Police said two men were fighting inside a moving vehicle when one of them stabbed the other multiple times in the head with a knife.

OPD said the driver of the car drove both men to the police department. Once the group arrived at OPD headquarters, the suspect, 34-year-old Xavier Boone, ran away. Officers later found Boone and arrested him.

He’s charged with assault.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by ambulance. Police have released little information about the victim, only that he is a 39-year-old man, and he’s expected to survive his injuries.

As detectives investigate, Owensboro Police are asking anyone with additional information on

this case or any other crime can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an

anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)